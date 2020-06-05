Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.