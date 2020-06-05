Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,177,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after buying an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after buying an additional 301,267 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,167,000 after buying an additional 180,614 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

