China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Life Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

