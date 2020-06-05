Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Chemring Group (LON:CHG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CHG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Chemring Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.59. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.80 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84). The company has a market cap of $761.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39.

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

