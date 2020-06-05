Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $533.00

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 533 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 528.92 ($6.96), with a volume of 51455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522 ($6.87).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWR shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 416.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $966.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.