Cellnex Telecom’s (CLNXF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellnex Telecom presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

