Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Celanese by 11.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Celanese by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

NYSE CE opened at $99.79 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.