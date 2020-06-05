Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.26, approximately 797,394 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 957,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez purchased 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at $660,101.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,660 shares of company stock worth $274,308 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

