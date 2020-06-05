Carnival (LON:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Carnival (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 1,180 ($15.52) in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Carnival to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,875 ($24.66).

Shares of CCL stock opened at GBX 1,324 ($17.42) on Wednesday. Carnival has a one year low of GBX 581 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 4,079 ($53.66). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 967.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,264.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

