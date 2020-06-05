CarMax, Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

NYSE:KMX opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after acquiring an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

