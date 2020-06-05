CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 446.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in CarMax by 658.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

