Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

NYSE:CSL opened at $130.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

