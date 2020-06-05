Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 1.33

Media coverage about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.63.

NYSE:CM opened at $70.84 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $1.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

