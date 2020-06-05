Canaccord Genuity Boosts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.54.

GEI stock opened at C$21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

