Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 765,834 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Cameco worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cameco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Cameco stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

