Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Calavo Growers in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

CVGW stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 28.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

