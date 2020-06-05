Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of CHY stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Get Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.