Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.
Shares of CHY stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.
About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund
