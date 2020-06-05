Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal weight

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 131 ($1.72) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 246 ($3.24). Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cairn Energy to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.50 ($2.26).

CNE stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.46. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of $763.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

