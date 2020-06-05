Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.78.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.26. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 314.48 and a beta of 0.73. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

