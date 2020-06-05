Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Trading Up 8.5%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN)’s share price was up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.31, approximately 2,721,259 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,015,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

