Brokers Set Expectations for Toll Brothers Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after buying an additional 4,613,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $62,991,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $12,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

