Brokers Set Expectations for Nexstar Media Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,221.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 28,510 shares worth $2,040,623. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

