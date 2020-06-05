Brokers Offer Predictions for BMC Stock Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BMC Stock in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMCH. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,196,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $20,519,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 51.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after buying an additional 525,045 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,118,000 after buying an additional 484,830 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 12,731.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 347,327 shares during the period.

In other BMC Stock news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

