Brokerages Expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to Post $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to post earnings per share of $2.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.48. International Seaways reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 572.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $2,036,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,985,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 119,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 184,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.01. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

