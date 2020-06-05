Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $360.00 at SunTrust Banks

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.16.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $308.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.28 and its 200 day moving average is $286.07. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

