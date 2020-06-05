Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at UBS Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.16.

AVGO opened at $308.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

