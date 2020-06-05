Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.16.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $308.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
