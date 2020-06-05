Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.16.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $308.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

