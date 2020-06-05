Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares $3.25 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.
Broadcom has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $19.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $326.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.
In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.16.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
