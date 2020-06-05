Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Declares $3.25 Quarterly Dividend

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Broadcom has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $19.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $326.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.16.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

