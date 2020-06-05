Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.45. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brixmor Property Group shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 4,555,082 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,433,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,585 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,628,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

