Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading 6.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on the stock to $77.00. The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.09, approximately 926,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 566,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Get Brink's alerts:

In other news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $493,277. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 36.9% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.