Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Trading 6.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on the stock to $77.00. The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.09, approximately 926,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 566,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.
In other news, Director George I. Stoeckert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $58,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,684.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $493,277. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.
Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.
