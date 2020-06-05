Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.28 and last traded at $128.06, approximately 856,446 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 598,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Julie Atkinson acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,610,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,350 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after buying an additional 756,221 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after buying an additional 449,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,212,000 after buying an additional 95,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after buying an additional 177,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

