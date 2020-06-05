BP (LON:BP) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about BP (LON:BP) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news impact score of -3.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected BP’s analysis:

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BP from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price (up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target (down previously from GBX 440 ($5.79)) on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.89 ($5.23).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 336.20 ($4.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 402.32. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 563 ($7.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -211.18%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($415.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.