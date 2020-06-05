Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,797,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,250,000 after acquiring an additional 419,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 220,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

