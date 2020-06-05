Bokf Na Trims Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 916,723 shares of company stock valued at $132,102,704. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, hitting $179.99. 330,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,595. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Cleveland Research downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

