Bokf Na Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,134,000 after buying an additional 25,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $129.38. 588,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636,376. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

