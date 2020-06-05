Bokf Na Sells 6,478 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after buying an additional 1,701,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 48,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.