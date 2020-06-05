Bokf Na Sells 3,811 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.92.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.89 and its 200 day moving average is $343.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

