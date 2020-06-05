Bokf Na Sells 20,931 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,190,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. 20,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

