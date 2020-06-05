Bokf Na Sells 1,604 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bokf Na decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $12.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.63. 358,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.20 and its 200 day moving average is $332.61. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.