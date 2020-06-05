Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,888,000. Cabana LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78,348.8% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,156,000 after buying an additional 1,131,357 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after buying an additional 1,069,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,823,000 after purchasing an additional 595,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. 39,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

