Bokf Na Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

NYSE:OKE traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 580,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

