Bokf Na Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,811,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.86. The company had a trading volume of 383,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,411. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

