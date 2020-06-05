Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

