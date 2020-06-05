Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $181.52. 9,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

