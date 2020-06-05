Bokf Na Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

