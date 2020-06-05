Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

FTNT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,444. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.