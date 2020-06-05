Bokf Na Buys 3,797 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after buying an additional 465,201 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.32.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.75. 219,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,702. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

