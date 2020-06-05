BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $55.53, approximately 365,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 345,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.35%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $124,810.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,068. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in BOK Financial by 291.3% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in BOK Financial by 40.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

