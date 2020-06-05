Bogle Investment Management L P DE Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $87.45.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.
LivaNova Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
