Bogle Investment Management L P DE Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

