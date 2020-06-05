Bogle Investment Management L P DE Makes New $189,000 Investment in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $20,487,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $8,941,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,432.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.58. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

